Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on ‘Wuthering Heights’ set

Actress Margot Robbie opened up about developing a “codependent” relationship with Jacob Elordi while filming Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s ‘Wuthering Heights’, according to People.

In a recent interview, Robbie, 35, described how she quickly grew attached to her Australian co-star. “I’m so codependent with people I work with and I love everyone so much... I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too,” she said, as quoted by People.

Robbie recalled how Elordi, 28, often stayed nearby on set, observing her performance as Cathy. “By the third day of filming, I found myself starting to look around to see where he was. When it turned out he wasn’t watching, I was really unnerved... I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket,” she added. “We have a mutual obsession,” agreed Elordi. “If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within 5 to 10 meters at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food. ... She’s just like an elite actor,” as quoted by the outlet. Elordi and the cast also recalled filming in the English countryside, even playing Kate Bush’s song “Wuthering Heights” on the Moors to get in the spirit. (ANI)

