Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spotted on a date night in Tokyo

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been making headlines since their dating rumours were confirmed. This week, the duo was spotted together during a late-night outing in Tokyo, showcasing that their romance is still going strong.

On Monday evening, the couple were seen strolling hand-in-hand through the Asakusa neighbourhood, which is said to be one of Tokyo’s most popular cultural districts. Videos and photos surfaced online, in which they can be seen walking closely and laughing as they cross the streets before heading to dinner.

As reported by Page Six, Perry and Trudeau went to Asakusa Sumo Stable Annex for dinner. The restaurant is popular for its traditional Japanese cuisine, and what attracts customers is the live sumo-wrestling performances in the dining area. The report further stated that guests saw the duo enjoying a relaxed evening with local dishes.

Rumours of their relationship began in July when the couple was photographed during a walk, then Perry and Trudeau were spotted for an intimate dinner in Montreal. Their romance was said to have become official when they stepped out together during an evening in Paris. Later, they were seen together on several occasions, including on the viral yacht getaway and at multiple stops on Perry’s tour.

As per reports, sources close to the couple have suggested that Perry is “having a lot of fun” with Trudeau, and he “puts in effort and makes her laugh.” Neither of them has publicly commented on the relationship till now, but it is said that the affection is mutual. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Euphoria’ season 3 release date set for April