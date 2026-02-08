Mariah Carey dazzles at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey delivered a show-stopping performance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games at San Siro Stadium, according to E! News. Dressed in an all-white sparkling gown paired with a flowing feather boa, Carey took to the stage and captivated the audience as she opened her performance with Italian classic “Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)” by Domenico Modugno.

She later transitioned into her 2025 song “Nothing Is Impossible,” showcasing her signature high notes as dancers performed around a spiral-shaped stage. Ahead of the ceremony, Carey had spoken about the preparations involved for the performance. “I can’t believe it. I have to sing in Italian,” she said during an appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show last month, according to E! News.

The performance marked one of the major musical highlights of the Olympic opening ceremony, which also featured several global stars and cultural tributes celebrating Italy’s heritage. (ANI)

