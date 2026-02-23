Mark Ruffalo challenges James Cameron over Netflix– Warner Bros deal debate

Mark Ruffalo challenged filmmaker James Cameron, escalating a growing debate in Hollywood over Netflix’s proposed USD 83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The exchange began after Cameron, director of the blockbuster ‘Avatar’ franchise, wrote to Senator Mike Lee, chair of the Senate subcommittee on antitrust, warning that a Netflix takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery would be “disastrous for the theatrical motion picture business,” as quoted by Variety.

Cameron argued that such a deal would threaten cinema halls and jobs across the United States.

Responding on Instagram Threads, Ruffalo questioned whether Cameron’s opposition was consistent. “So... the next question to Mr Cameron should be this,” Ruffalo wrote, adding, “‘Are you also against the monopolization that a Paramount acquisition would create? Or is it just that of Netflix?’”

The actor continued by urging broader scrutiny of consolidation in the entertainment sector. “I think the answer would be very interesting for the film community to hear and one that should be asked immediately. Is Mike Lee against the Paramount sale as well? Is he as concerned about that as he is the Netflix sale? We all want to know. Speaking on behalf of hundreds of thousands of film makers worldwide,” Ruffalo added. Netflix is currently poised to acquire Warner Bros. studios and HBO Max in a deal valued at USD 83 billion., as per Variety. (ANI)

