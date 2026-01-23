Avatar director James Cameron has permanently moved to New Zealand

James Cameron has found a new home, and not in another US city or state, but on an entirely different continent. Cameron has recently revealed that he has moved out of the US and shifted to New Zealand.

The Avatar director had long been a fan of the country, and especially after seeing how New Zealand dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, decided to move there permanently. James always had a soft corner for the country and had made a promise to himself that he would live there someday. That time finally arrived when the director fulfilled his wish. However, what pushed him and his wife, Suzy, to move permanently to the country was the COVID-19 pandemic and how New Zealand dealt with it in 2020, which impressed him greatly when it came to living there. (Agencies)

