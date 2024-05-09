Marvel will no longer release more than 3 films and 2 shows in a year

We will no longer get bombarded with more than three films a year from the Marvel camp as Disney CEO Bob Iger confirms that the MCU is cutting down on yearly deliverables.

In a strategic move to focus more on quality than quantity, after the kind of slack they received with several films bombing at the box office in 2023, Bob Iger said that they plan to reduce output and focus on quality, a strategy he said was “particularly true with Marvel”.

Bob Iger said, “We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three.” He added, “And we’re working hard on what that path is.”

Bob also added that there was a lot to look forward to this year and next as he said that there are “a couple of good films in ’25 and then we’re heading to more ‘Avengers,’ which we’re extremely excited about,” adding: “Overall, I feel great about the slate. It’s something that I’ve committed to spending more and more time on. The team is one that I have tremendous confidence in and the IP that we’re mining, including all the sequels that we’re doing, is second to none.”

Meanwhile, the announcement and Marvel calendar are currently at odds since their recent release calendar distributed by Disney has four films in 2025 — Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, and Blade. Then there are four for 2016 —including the fifth Avengers movie.

As for the current year, there is only one Marvel film, “Deadpool” & “Wolverine”. Bob also added that the upcoming slate will have a mix of sequels and originals, noting that the focus is currently more on franchise films: “We’re gonna balance sequels with originals. Specifically in animation, we had gone through a period where our original films and animation, both Disney and Pixar, were dominating. We’re now swinging back a bit to lean on sequels.” (Agencies)

