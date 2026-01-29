Mary Milben backs PM Narendra Modi, urges President Donald Trump to pivot

In a powerful message on global leadership, singer and actress Mary Millben praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic approach, particularly in managing US-India tensions. She highlighted Modi’s dignity and strategic restraint, which she said elevated his standing on the world stage. Millben acknowledged the personal rapport between Modi and former President Donald Trump but criticized the hostile rhetoric from the Trump administration towards India, urging a policy reset based on respect, alliance, and shared democratic values.

Marking 20 years of engagement with the American presidency, Millben reflected on her long-standing relationship with US leaders, beginning in 2006 with her appointment by President George W. Bush. She praised Modi for his humility, compassion, and innovation, and commended his measured diplomacy amid economic tensions with the US. Despite the pressure of threats like higher tariffs, Modi sought new global partners, demonstrating strength through strategic silence and a “de-risk” posture, she said.

Millben also highlighted the historic India-EU trade pact, describing it as a bold statement for sovereignty, security, and freedom. She emphasized that America’s position as a global superpower relies on true alliances and urged the US to embrace India as a friend, echoing the shared values of democracy between the two nations.

In a direct appeal to President Trump, Millben called for a course correction in US-India relations, urging an apology to Modi and a restoration of the alliance to benefit both countries and their shared global interests. She concluded by stressing that a pivot would be a posture of power and strength, urging peace and collaboration with India, Europe, and the world. (IANS)

