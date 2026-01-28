Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan song ‘Maatrubhumi’ is inspired from this former PM’s speech

The war drama ‘Battle of Galwan’, starring Salman Khan, is scheduled for theatrical release on April 17, 2026, coinciding with the Eid festival, and will depict the bravery of the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley between India and China in June 2020. Ever since the makers of the movie unveiled the first song, Maatrubhumi, two days before the Republic Day, it has created buzz over social media. But did you know that a former PM’s speech is the inspiration behind this song?

Released on January 24, Maatrubhumi brings light to a powerful yet real-life inspiration with its lyrics. The song is inspired by the former Prime Minister, the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose speech is said to have influenced the first song of the war film, expressing emotion, restraint, and a deep love for the nation. Whether speaking in Parliament or at public gatherings, his words often sounded like poetry dedicated to Bharat Mata.

The song was released under the Salman Khan Films Music label, with Sony Music India serving as the official music distributor. It is composed by Salman Khan’s longtime composer friend Himesh Reshammiya, with Sameer Anjaan penning the lyrics. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal voice the song, adding warmth, vulnerability, and depth to the piece. In the narrative of the song, Salman appears as an Indian army officer who dedicates the track to his wife, played by Chitrangada Singh, and his children, highlighting strong family bonds. As the song continues, scenes shift to the battlefield, where Salman Khan is seen offering a namaste. (Agencies)

