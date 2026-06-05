Masters of the Universe review: A colorful revival that struggles to find its strength

Director Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe attempts to revive the beloved He-Man franchise for modern audiences by blending fantasy, science fiction, action, and comedy while retaining the colorful nostalgia associated with Eternia. The film follows Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), a physically weak heir to the throne of Eternia who struggles to meet the expectations of his father, King Randor.

The story introduces Duncan (Idris Elba), commander of the royal guard, and his daughter Teela (Camila Mendes), who grows up alongside Adam. When the villainous Skeletor (Jared Leto) launches a devastating attack on Eternia, Adam escapes to Earth with the legendary Sword of Power. Fifteen years later, he is living an ordinary life, working in human resources while nobody believes his claims of being a prince from another world. His journey takes a dramatic turn when he rediscovers the Sword of Power and reunites with Teela, returning to Eternia to confront Skeletor and save his kingdom.

The film reportedly benefits from Galitzine’s performance, as he portrays Adam as a vulnerable young man burdened by self-doubt rather than a conventional action hero. The visual effects and world-building have also been praised, with Eternia presented through vibrant colors and impressive large-scale imagery. The action sequences remain engaging throughout, while Leto’s portrayal of Skeletor adds entertainment value through the character’s cruelty, sarcasm, and larger-than-life personality. Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, and Alison Brie also contribute solid performances despite limited screen time.

However, the review noted that the screenplay often undermines Adam’s development. Although he spends much of the film struggling and failing, his transformation into an overwhelmingly powerful hero feels abrupt. Supporting characters such as Teela, Evil-Lyn, and the Sorceress are reportedly underused despite their importance within the mythology.

The film’s tone was also described as inconsistent, frequently shifting between comedy, tragedy, action, and emotional drama. Emotional moments are often rushed in favor of action sequences or jokes, preventing several storylines from reaching their full potential. Additionally, the screenplay attempts to explore themes such as leadership, masculinity, self-worth, family expectations, trauma, and heroism but struggles to connect them cohesively.

Masters of the Universe was described as an entertaining yet uneven revival. While its visuals, action, soundtrack, and performances offer plenty of enjoyment, its inconsistent storytelling and underdeveloped supporting characters may leave longtime fans wanting more. (Agencies)

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