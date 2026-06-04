The problem with Instagram therapy: Why 30-second healing is making us less emotionally wise

Mental health awareness has grown significantly over the past decade, with psychological terms and concepts becoming common on social media. However, experts warn that increased exposure to "therapy speak" does not necessarily translate into a deeper understanding of emotional well-being.

Psychologist Damini Grover, founder of the I'm Powered Centre for Counselling and Well-being, says many people can easily identify psychological labels online but struggle to process their own emotions. While social media has helped reduce stigma around mental health, it has also popularised simplified and often misleading interpretations of complex psychological issues.

Young people, especially Gen Z, are the biggest consumers of mental health content. Studies show they also report high levels of anxiety, depression, and emotional distress. Terms such as "toxic," "gaslighting," "narcissist," and "trauma" have become part of everyday conversations, leading many to interpret normal emotional experiences through a clinical lens.

Grover cautions that ordinary sadness is often mistaken for depression, while everyday nervousness may be labelled an anxiety disorder. This trend can make people fear natural emotions instead of learning how to navigate them. She also highlights the rise of an individualistic self-help culture that prioritises self-protection and "cutting off negativity," sometimes at the expense of empathy, relationship repair, and emotional maturity.

According to Grover, real healing is far more complex than the quick solutions often presented in viral content. It involves patience, self-reflection, discomfort, grief, and accountability. While mental health content can help people feel understood and encourage conversations around well-being, she stresses that lasting emotional growth requires genuine psychological work rather than memorising therapy terminology.

Experts say the goal should not be to discourage discussions about mental health, but to promote emotional awareness, psychological flexibility, and healthy coping strategies. True well-being, Grover notes, comes from understanding oneself, communicating honestly, maintaining boundaries, and showing compassion toward others. (Agencies)

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