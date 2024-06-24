Matthew Lewis discusses potential Neville Longbottom role in 'Harry Potter' reboot

Matthew Lewis, renowned for his portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the iconic 'Harry Potter' film series, has addressed the possibility of returning for the upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series, currently in development.

Speaking at an event hosted at the Harry Potter New York store, Lewis shared his perspective with People magazine regarding the potential reprisal of his character for the Max reboot.

He candidly expressed his stance, stating, "The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span. I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I've had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one do I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them."

Despite his inclination towards exploring new roles and projects, Lewis conveyed openness to the idea of returning as Neville Longbottom if approached. "It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at," he explained.

"I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult, a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it," he said in an interview with People magazine.

Warner Bros. Discovery has outlined ambitious plans for the Harry Potter reboot, intending to span over 10 years with each season focusing on one of J.K. Rowling's beloved books.

The series is slated to debut its first season on Max in 2026.

Lewis also acknowledged that he isn't alone among former Harry Potter stars who are cautious about reprising their roles in the reboot.

Previously, Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter himself, expressed similar sentiments stating, "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere." (ANI)

