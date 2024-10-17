Separation Rumors: Shweta Bachchan’s shocking claim on Aishwarya at "Koffee With Karan" goes viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been grabbing all the limelight due to the separation rumours. Fans of Abhishek and Aishwarya are curious to know their relationship status. Well, the couple have neither commented nor issued any official statement on the same. Their separation rumours started doing the rounds on the internet when Abhishek attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding with his family and his wife Aishwarya arrived separately with their daughter, Aaradhya. Since then, pictures and videos of their family have been going viral on social media.

Well, an old video of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan from “Koffee With Karan” has been going viral on social media. In the video, Abhishek talks about his family and reveals who he is more scared of - his mother Jaya Bachchan or his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek said he is more scared of his mom. His sister Shweta revealed that Abhishek is actually more scared of Aishwarya.

Earlier, in a video Abhishek was talking about being ‘torn’ between wife and mom Jaya Bachchan. The two had appeared together on Karan Joahr’s show “Koffee With Karan”. Host Karan asked, ‘You feel Abhishek, at any point, you’ve been torn between the three women in your life? Because you know, you have the apple of Jaya Aunty’s eyes and Shweta’s life and now you have another woman in your life. Have you ever felt that you need to juggle the act at all?’ Further in this entertainment news, Aishwarya replied saying, ‘The only time the wife will be called the other woman’ and Abhishek added, ‘I think credit has to be given entirely to the girls. I have very little to do with it. What works also is that Maa and her (Aishwarya) are very close. They talk about everything. When a woman first comes to her husband’s house, she feels a bit out of place, evidently and obviously. I think the only person who can truly fill that void is her mother-in-law’. (Agencies)

Also Read: After Politician Baba Siddique, Munawar Faruqui allegedly on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list

Also Watch: