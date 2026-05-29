Matthew Perry death case: Assistant sentenced to over three years in federal prison

It has been more than two years since the world was shocked over the death of Matthew Perry, who became a global phenomenon after his role of Chandler Bing in the show Friends. The Hollywood actor died at the age of 54 in Los Angeles due to a ketamine overdose. In the latest development, the actor's assistant has been sentenced to prison.

Matthew Perry's live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for obtaining and repeatedly injecting the actor with ketamine, including the fatal dose that ended Perry's life in October 2023. The US Department of Justice has reported that Kenneth was sentenced by United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, who also fined him $10,000.

Kenneth has pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death and serious bodily injury. He is the fifth and final defendant to be sentenced in connection with Perry's death.

During sentencing hearings, Perry's family—including his mother and step-father, broadcaster Keith Morrison—submitted emotional victim impact statements condemning the defendants, particularly Iwamasa, for exploiting the actor's addiction for financial gain and failing to protect him

The federal investigation uncovered an illicit “Wild West” network of doctors and suppliers who exploited the "Friends" star's addiction for financial gain. All five individuals charged in connection with his death pleaded guilty, including his personal assistant, two doctors and a primary drug supplier, who are convicted and sentenced. (Agencies)

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