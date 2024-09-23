Megastar Chiranjeevi Enters Guinness World Records As Most Prolific Indian Film Star

HYDERABAD: In a monumental achievement, Telugu film icon K Chiranjeevi achieved an incredible feat on Sunday as he was awarded with the Guinness World Records, which recognized him as the most prolific star in the Indian film industry in the actor/dancer category.

The prestigious honor was bestowed upon the megastar at an event in Hyderabad by a representative from Guinness World Records.

"The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry-actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India) achieved on 20 September 2024," stated the certificate officially issued by Guinness World Records.