Megastar Chiranjeevi Enters Guinness World Records As Most Prolific Indian Film Star

HYDERABAD: In a monumental achievement, Telugu film icon K Chiranjeevi achieved an incredible feat on Sunday as he was awarded with the Guinness World Records, which recognized him as the most prolific star in the Indian film industry in the actor/dancer category.
The prestigious honor was bestowed upon the megastar at an event in Hyderabad by a representative from Guinness World Records.
"The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry-actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India) achieved on 20 September 2024," stated the certificate officially issued by Guinness World Records.
"This moment is unforgettable. I never sought recognition from the Guinness World Records, but it feels incredible to be honored for my dancing. It is dancing that truly made me a star and brought me so many rewards throughout my career," an elated Chiranjeevi said after receiving the certificate.
"All these years of my film career, dance had become part of my life. I still remember dancing in front of legends like Savitri and my first dance steps on screen. I owe this recognition to the directors, producers, music directors, and choreographers who always made sure to showcase my dance performances in films," Chiranjeevi said thanking everyone for the honour.
According to sources close to the actor, Mega star Chiranjeevi has performed 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in a span of 45 years.
Coincidentally, September 22 also happens to be the day when the mega star made his debut in the year 1978.
Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Stenning, while speaking on the occasion, heaped praises on Chiranjeevi's extraordinary contribution, stating, "after thoroughly reviewing all 156 films and his dance performances, we found this achievement to be officially amazing."
Joining Chiranjeevi in celebrating the achievement was Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who spoke warmly of the megastar. "Chiranjeevi garu is like an elder brother to me. I have always admired him and was thrilled to witness him receiving this honor. His passion for dance and his infectious energy on screen is unmatched,” Khan said, highlighting the joy Chiranjeevi brings to his performances.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao were among the dignitaries who congratulated Chiranjeevi on this significant accomplishment.
