Youngest Indian actress Sanjana Sanghi's Powerful Message At UN Summit: "We Matter, Our Voice Matters"

Sanjana Sanghi recently attended the UN Summit of the Future Action Days in New York and delivered a powerful speech calling for greater youth involvement in shaping the future. She is the youngest Indian actress to have been appointed as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India Youth Champion.

The theme of the summit's first day was “#YouthLead for the Future: We believe in the promise of a better world for all”. Addressing the audience, she stressed the critical role of young people in driving societal change and urged governments to include youth voices in decision-making processes across various sectors.

“All we ask is for a seat at the tables of change,” Sanjana stated passionately. “All we ask is to be given genuine opportunities of engagement, whether it is in the private sector, in the government, at the United Nations, or in academia. All we ask is for our voices to be heard because we matter, and our voice matters. All we ask is to be given the opportunity to be the change that we wish to see in this world.”

Sanjana’s recent appearance at the UN Summit follows a previous visit to the UN General Assembly in May, where she shared her reflections on Instagram. Posting photos from her visit, she wrote, “Experiencing the corridors of the United Nations headquarters in New York, standing at the General Assembly, where quite literally – history is made. And receiving the opportunity to experience the magic of action and collaboration for a better tomorrow, as India’s Youth Champion for the UNDP – have been moments of such gratitude and learning.”

Sanjana, who made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar in 2011, has since appeared in films like Hindi Medium, Fukrey Returns and Dhak Dhak.

In July, she marked the fourth anniversary of her film Dil Bechara by posting a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. She shared nostalgic throwback photos and expressed gratitude for the love the film received, writing, “Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always... Miss you, Sush.”

Sanjana was last seen in Sajid Ali's Woh Bhi Din The, alongside Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav, and Charu Bedi. (Agencies)

