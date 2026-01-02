Megastar Rajinikanth wishes Happy New Year in filmy style

Megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday extended warm New Year greetings but with a filmy twist. He shared one of the scenes from his film ‘Muthu’.

The 18-second clip from Muthu features Rajinikanth riding a chariot with Meena accompanying him. As she asks him if he is taking the correct route, he says, “who knows, trust God, trust your process and keep moving.”

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2026. God bless,” he captioned the post.

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as “Thalaiva” (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Some of his memorable movies include ‘Shivaji: The Boss’, Annaamalai, Thalapathi, Padaiyappa, Robot, Jailer, and others. (ANI)

