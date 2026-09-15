Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has shared the first glimpse of her family life in the UK after returning to Prince Harry's native country with their children, Archie and Lilibet, according to E! News.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a 35-second video on her Instagram, offering glimpses of the family's new routine after their move back across the pond. The post was accompanied by a British flag and a red heart emoji.

The video opened with Meghan, 45, and Prince Harry, 41, holding hands while taking a walk through a forest. It also featured one of their children warming their toes by a fire, followed by Meghan enjoying the outdoors in green rain boots while splashing through mud. The clip, set to British pop duo Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", showed their daughter Lilibet riding her bicycle while son Archie ran alongside her.

The video also featured the family's dogs, Pula and Mia, exploring their new surroundings. In another moment, Prince Harry and the children were seen sitting in a canoe as they prepared for a fishing lesson, as per the outlet.

The update comes weeks after Meghan and Harry officially returned to the UK on August 26, six years after moving their young family to California. (ANI)

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