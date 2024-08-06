Meghan Markle talks about past suicidal thoughts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making efforts to create a safer online environment through a new initiative under their Archewell Foundation. And, the couple recently sat down for an interview with Jane Pauley and opened up about the same.

While speaking on CBS Sunday Morning, the couple introduced The Parents Network, a program designed to support parents whose children have been impacted by online traumas, particularly those linked to social media.

Meghan, reflecting on her own experiences, shared her struggles with mental health and candidly spoke about thoughts of self-harm that she first revealed in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it,” Meghan said. “I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

Meghan also hopes that by speaking out, she can help others who may be suffering in silence. She added, “If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that.”

As parents to two kids, 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet, Meghan and Harry expressed their deep concern about the dangers posed by online content.

“Our kids are young — they’re 3 and 5. They’re amazing,” Meghan said with a smile. “But all you want to do as parents is protect them. So as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

Prince Harry chimed in, “Almost every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.” (Agencies)

