US First Lady Melania Trump has launched a digital photo collection featuring portraits of herself, priced at $150 each, sparking criticism and mixed reactions on social media.

Announced through her official X account on November 22, the collection, titled PhotoArchival Digital Edition, features photographs captured by German fashion photographer Elle von Unwerth. The images are available exclusively through Melania Trump's official website.

According to the announcement, the collection offers a visual portrait of the first lady, showcasing von Unwerth's distinctive photographic style. It became available from November 21, 2026, at a price of $150.

The launch coincides with the release of Melania: The Series, a two-part Amazon Prime Video production exploring the first lady's personal journey, values and life beyond the public spotlight. The series premiered on November 20 and features two episodes, titled Family & Trust and Pride & Honor.

The latest venture follows the release of her documentary film Melania earlier this year.

However, the photo collection has attracted criticism online, with several social media users questioning the decision to sell digital portraits at such a price.

"You are so f------ ridiculous and self-obsessed," one user commented, while another wrote, "What a joke! The American people are suffering and this is what you do!"

Other users also expressed their disapproval, with one questioning who would purchase the collection and another criticising the Trump family over the venture. (Agencies)

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