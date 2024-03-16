Men must help wives in kitchen Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty’s advice to young couples

All men must help their wives in the kitchen and share each other’s burden, said newly ordained Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty in her advice to young couples on Friday. “All men of this generation must help their wives in the kitchen. It is very important,” said the engineer-turned-philanthropist at an event held in the national capital. “Share the burden of your wife. Share your difficulties.”

Sudha Murty, who took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday, was speaking at the India Today Conclave. Sharing further relationship advice, the MP said couples are bound to fight with each other, but should never be upset together. “When you are married, you are bound to fight. Accept that. If you have never fought, then you are not husband and wife,” Sudha Murty said.

“You should never get upset together because that is the recipe for further fights,” she added.

Sharing her experience, the MP said that when her husband is angry, she lets him do the talk and listen. “When one person is upset, the second should be cool, and should not open their mouth. When Murthy is angry, I will never talk. Let him pour out. I will not talk. When I am angry, he keeps quiet. In real life, I keep quiet most of the time,” she said.

“Life is give and take. There is no perfect life. There is no perfect couple. Some plus, some minus. He comes along with his plus and minus points and I come with my own. Please understand,” she said. (IANS)

