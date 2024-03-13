Sikkim: BJP Leader Dorjee Tshering Lepcha Takes Oath as Sikkim's Sole Rajya Sabha MP

SIKKIM: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dorjee Tshering has officially taken oath as the only Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha representing Lepcha constituency. The importance of the event was underscored by the presence of the Speaker of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar at the ceremony held at Parliament House in New Delhi.

The entry of Dorjee Tshering Lepcha into the Rajya Sabha marks a milestone in the political journey of Sikkim state. Lepcha, who is from Gnathang Machong constituency in Pakyong district of Sikkim. He was elected unopposed to the esteemed post with the support of the Sikkim Revolutionary Party which reflects a strategic approach to the state politics that has been revealed over the period of time. To be precise the members of the Lepcha community and the political elites those who have attended the swearing-in ceremony, adding great importance to the occasion.

With Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar presiding over the proceedings, the event was a formal affirmation of Lepcha parliamentary responsibilities and also marked the moment when Sikkim was recognized for its representation in the State Legislative Assembly Lepcha’s ascension to the Rajya Sabha not only highlights his own political journey but reflects the dynamics in Sikkim politics. As the sole representative in Rajya Sabha, Lepcha is poised to play a pivotal role in advocating for the interests and concerns of the people of Sikkim in the National Assembly.

Lepcha’s joining the Bharatiya Janata Party marks a formal alliance with the ruling party at the centre, potentially paving the way for unity and representation of Sikkimese interests in the broader national discourse. It witnessed the democratic process and the collective efforts that shaped the politics of Sikkim. With Dorjee Tshering Lepcha taking over as Rajya Sabha MP for Sikkim. Thus the state begins a new chapter of representation and participation in the corridors of power that emphasis the importance of regional voices in state legislative affairs plant.



