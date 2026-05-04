Meryl Streep calls Lady Gaga ‘divine’ in Devil Wears Prada 2

The highly awaited sequel ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is drawing attention for its star-studded moments, and one appearance that has stood out is that of Lady Gaga.

Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep, who returns as Miranda Priestly, shared her experience of working with Lady Gaga and described her in one word: “Divine.” The film also brings back familiar faces like Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Speaking to PEOPLE about Gaga, Streep said, “She’s hilarious, game, and ready to improvise endlessly. She’s an amazing, amazing musician and an artist of the first caliber. Great actress.” Gaga also contributed three songs to the film’s soundtrack.

In the film, according to the publication, Gaga plays a version of herself in a scene set at Milan Fashion Week. Her character shares a tense moment with Miranda Priestly just before a fashion show. In one scene, Gaga’s character reacts sharply and says, “Who let her in here?” as Priestly walks away.

Streep also shared how much she enjoyed working with the singer-actor. “I loved working with her,” she said.

Actor Anne Hathaway also spoke about Gaga’s presence on set. She said she was impressed by how grounded and kind Gaga was, even while being busy with her world tour. “I’m so touched at how humble she is. Just really sweet to everyone, very soft-spoken. She cared so much, and there was zero attitude. There was zero like, ‘You get three takes, and then I’m out.’ She was on, I think, a world tour at the time!” Hathaway said. She added, “She was just gorgeous in every way a person can be.”

Streep also revealed that she personally reached out to Gaga to be part of the film. She shared that she called the singer and asked her directly at a recent appearance on Heart Breakfast. “That was me. Thank you. You’re welcome,” she said, adding, “I just said, ‘Would you do this? Because it’s going to be really good.’ And she said, ‘Yeah!’ Just like that.”

The ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ is now playing in theatres. (ANI)

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