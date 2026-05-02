Meryl Streep: Brosnan feared bumping into Daniel Craig on ‘Mamma Mia!’ set

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep said that actor Pierce Brosnan was terrified about running into Daniel Craig, who replaced him as James Bond, while he was wearing an outlandish Spandex during the making of the 2008 ABBA movie-musical Mamma Mia!.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress shared that Brosnan, who played agent 007 from 1995 and 2002, dreaded being “humiliated” if he met his replacement while he was wearing an outlandish Spandex costume.

Speaking about filming in the UK during a particularly raining summer, Streep said that the cast had a great time apart from Brosnan, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine shared on YouTube, she said: “(Mamma Mia!) was shot in the historically rainiest summer London had ever experienced. We were shooting in Pinewood Studios. All the towns around us, including Oxford, were underwater, were flooded. It was the worst weather.

“And we would go to work, open the door to the great big Pinewood Studios and it would be Greece and sunshine and girls in bathing suits. And you know, it was ridiculous. It was complete fantasy and so, so, so much fun.”

Streep added: “Except for Pierce. We were shooting in the James Bond studio and he was so afraid when he was walking to set in his Spandex ... that he would run into Daniel Craig, who was playing Bond at the time, and he would be humiliated. “

The star concluded of her experience: “It was so much fun. Made some great friends, lifelong friends, on that movie. I loved it.”

Streep recently shared she will never lift the lid on her life in a memoir because it would wouldn’t be interesting enough.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, she said: “Nope. Too boring,” before adding: “Well seriously, kind of, yeah.”

However, the actress did share she does like the idea of returning to the stage after 20 years and she’s been talking about a potential Broadway comeback with her longtime friend Martin Short. Streep said, “Oh, I would love to do so. I was talking with Marty Short about that and we were thinking that would be fun to do (something together).” (IANS)

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