Katy Perry Shares Intimate 17-Slide Instagram Glimpse of Life With Justin Trudeau and Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry gave fans a glimpse into her personal life as she shared a new set of photos featuring her boyfriend Justin Trudeau and model Miranda Kerr on social media.

The singer posted a 17-slide carousel on Instagram on Saturday, showing moments from her busy April. The post included pictures of her with Trudeau, clips from her travels, and a few light moments from her day-to-day life.

In one of the photos, Perry and Trudeau are seen from behind looking at the ocean. Another selfie shows Perry smiling as she rests her head on his shoulder. One of the more playful images showed a custom pickle jar with their picture and a label that read, "Katy & Justin's Pop + Policy Pickles."

The post also included a picture with Miranda Kerr, along with other slides like a papier-mache butterfly, a video of Perry on a plane, and a children's karate class taking place on a beach.

The singer captioned the post, "April showers bring May flowers."

According to PEOPLE magazine, Perry and Trudeau first came into the spotlight as a couple when they were seen together in Montreal in July. They later made their relationship official on Instagram in December.

Since then, the two have been managing a long-distance relationship while balancing their busy lives. Earlier, a source told PEOPLE that both Perry and Trudeau are focused on maintaining stability for their children and often travel to spend time together.

The source also said that they understood from the start that their schedules would make things challenging, but they were willing to make it work.

Perry is a mother to her daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. Trudeau has three children: Xavier, Hadrien, and Ella-Grace with his estranged wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (ANI)

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