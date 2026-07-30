Michael B. Jordan unveils first look of ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan unveiled the first look of his upcoming film The Thomas Crown Affair, offering audiences a glimpse of the reimagined heist thriller ahead of its theatrical release on March 5.

The newly released poster featured Jordan as the billionaire mastermind, dressed in an ivory-white tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie. His face appeared partially cropped, while the minimalist design carried the tagline, "Revenge is a work of art." (ANI)

Also Read: Randeep Hooda calls for protection of tiger habitats on International Tiger Day