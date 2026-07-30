Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan unveils first look of ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

Michael B. Jordan unveils first look of The Thomas Crown Affair, teasing the reimagined heist thriller ahead of its March 5 release.
‘The Thomas Crown Affair’
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Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan unveiled the first look of his upcoming film The Thomas Crown Affair, offering audiences a glimpse of the reimagined heist thriller ahead of its theatrical release on March 5.

The newly released poster featured Jordan as the billionaire mastermind, dressed in an ivory-white tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie. His face appeared partially cropped, while the minimalist design carried the tagline, "Revenge is a work of art." (ANI)

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Michael B. Jordan
‘The Thomas Crown Affair’
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