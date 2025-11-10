Michael Jackson biopic trailer breaks record with 116M views

Michael Jackson's highly anticipated biopic has already broken records before its release. Dedicated to the legendary pop star, the first official trailer of the film Michael has shattered global viewership records in just a few hours of its release.

As per the WaveMetrix data reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer has gained over 116.2 million views worldwide in not more than 24 hours, marking it as the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic in history.

Michael has also surpassed John Wick: Chapter 4 and has become Lionsgate's largest trailer debut.

The trailer was released on Thursday, and it instantly became viral on social media, YouTube, as well as streaming platforms. The role of the pop star is played by Jaafar Jackson, who is the nephew of Michael Jackson, and fans are shocked by their uncanny resemblance. In the trailer, the 29-year-old actor has recreated a few of his signature moments, including the moonwalk.

"People have been waiting a long time for this," said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair, while talking about the project. “Jaafar’s performance is leaving everyone stunned.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Michael teaser: The first glimpse of Michael Jackson biopic is out!