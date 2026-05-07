Michael Jackson tops global streaming charts 17 years after death

Following the release of the biographical film Michael, pop icon Michael Jackson has surged back to the top of global music streaming rankings, nearly two decades after his death in 2009.

Since the film’s premiere, several of his classic hits—Beat It, Billie Jean, Bad, and Thriller—have seen a massive rise across streaming platforms worldwide, drawing both longtime fans and new listeners.

According to data analytics platform Kworb, which compiles the monthly Global Digital Artist Ranking, Jackson secured the No. 1 spot for May 2026 with 11,157 points. The ranking is based on cumulative streaming performance across major platforms. He leads Justin Bieber, who is in second place by nearly 5,000 points, while BTS ranks third with 4,397 points.

Jackson’s dominance spans most platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam, and Deezer, with only a narrow gap behind Bieber on Spotify. Other major artists in the top rankings include Bad Bunny at fourth place and Taylor Swift at fifth.

The resurgence is largely attributed to renewed interest sparked by the film, which stars Jaafar Jackson and is directed by Antoine Fuqua. Released on April 24, 2026, the movie has reportedly earned $423 million worldwide and continues to perform strongly at the box office. (Agencies)

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