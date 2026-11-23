Pop star Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando in a ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21, after nearly five years of dating, according to multiple sources cited by People magazine.

The 33-year-old singer tied the knot with the 28-year-old drummer of the band Liily in the presence of family and close friends. Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, attended the celebrations.

Photographs from the ceremony showed the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool beneath an arch decorated with white flowers. The wedding festivities began on Friday, November 20, with a rehearsal dinner attended by family and loved ones.

The wedding followed the couple's engagement, which People magazine confirmed on December 2, 2025. Cyrus had been spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' a day earlier.

Morando later revealed that he proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, last year. In an interview with Wonderland magazine in July, he said he waited until the final day of their trip to keep the proposal a surprise. He eventually led Cyrus to a secluded garden on their hotel grounds and proposed while she was recording videos.

Cyrus also recalled the proposal during a September interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

She said she had suspected Morando was carrying a ring and nearly discovered it after giving him a playful pat-down. The ring was tucked into a pocket near his knee.

The couple were first romantically linked in December 2021 after they were photographed together backstage at Cyrus' NBC holiday special, 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party', in Miami. In a May 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus revealed that they had met through a blind date.

Before her relationship with Morando, Cyrus was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. They married in December 2018, separated in August 2019 and finalised their divorce in January 2020. (ANI)

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