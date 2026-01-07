Miley Cyrus open to acting comeback if ‘opportunity or script or character was right’

Singer and actor Miley Cyrus has said she would be open to returning to acting if the right opportunity presents itself, nearly six years after her last on-screen appearance, according to E! News. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of the 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards, Cyrus said a comeback to acting would depend entirely on the script and the character. “If the opportunity or the script or the character was right or designed in a way that it would make sense, I’m totally there,” the Grammy-winning singer said. Cyrus last appeared on screen in a 2019 episode of ‘Black Mirror’. At the Palm Springs event, the 33-year-old also reacted to her 2026 Golden Globe nomination for her song ‘Dream As One’ from Avatar: Fire and Ash, for which she received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement award. “It’s just all really exciting for me,” she said. “Everything that I could have dreamed is a reality and so everyday I’m grateful,” as quoted by E! News. (ANI)

