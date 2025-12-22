Miley Cyrus to receive Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at Palm Springs

Singer and actor Miley Cyrus will be honoured with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Awards for her song ‘Dream As One,’ featured in the film ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, according to Variety.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held from January 2 to 12, with the awards ceremony scheduled for January 3. “Dream As One” was written by Cyrus along with Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen for the latest instalment in filmmaker James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, which takes audiences back to the immersive world of Pandora. The film is set to release nationwide this weekend.

Praising Cyrus, Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement, “A musician who needs no introduction, Miley Cyrus is a force in everything she does. Her song ‘Dream As One’ from Avatar: Fire and Ash is already a triumph, resonating with audiences worldwide. It is with tremendous excitement that we welcome Miley Cyrus to Palm Springs and present her with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award, according to Variety.

Cyrus joins a distinguished list of honourees announced for this year’s awards, including Timothee Chalamet (Spotlight Actor of the Year Award), Michael B. Jordan (Icon Award, Actor), Rose Byrne (Breakthrough Performance Award), Leonardo DiCaprio (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Ethan Hawke (Career Achievement Award), Kate Hudson (Icon Award, Actress), Adam Sandler (Chairman’s Award) and Amanda Seyfried (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress). (ANI)

