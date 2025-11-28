Millie Bobby Brown reveals new details from ‘dreamy wedding’ with Jake Bongiovi

Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown is sharing new details from her wedding day. The 'Stranger Things' star, 21, secretly married Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, 23, in a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family". Several months later, the couple hosted a lavish wedding in Italy and shared photos on social media from their larger celebration in October 2024, reports 'People' magazine.

While reflecting on her nuptials during her appearance on the latest episode of the Dish podcast, Brown revealed that British singer-songwriter Raye, 28, sang at the reception. "Raye performed, which was amazing", Brown gushed to hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett. "She performed my dad and I's daddy-daughter dance. She did all Frank Sinatra, it was amazing, so epic".

As per 'People', the actress, who shares a baby daughter with Bongiovi, explained that she "grew up doing so many dance routines at every family gathering", so she instantly knew after getting engaged that great music and dancing was a wedding must-have.

Before the Enola Holmes star danced with her father, Robert, as Raye sang, she did a "six-minute dance" with Jake Bongiovi. "When Jake proposed, I was like, 'We have to learn a dance routine. We'll remember it forever and when the song comes on when we're 80, we'll remember it. It's going to be so special'", Brown said. "So I got us dance lessons, and originally it was going to do Dirty Dancing, but I was like, 'Oh my god, if you get that lift wrong? History much?'"

She continued, "So we ended up going for- my favorite movie is Grease 2, so we did a Grease medley of songs, it was probably like a six-minute dance. People were like, 'Oh my god, you can tell she's an actor.' It was so much fun. It was amazing". (IANS)

