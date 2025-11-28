‘Stranger Things Season 5’ arrives: Meet new faces who’ve joined the epic finale

Stranger Things' Season 5 is finally here, and fans are already losing it. After three years of restless waiting, Netflix has dropped the first four episodes of the final chapter, and the world of Hawkins has never felt bigger, darker, or more gory.

While the core cast returns to face Vecna one last time, the new season also introduces a handful of new faces for the final season.

For those who haven't started binge-watching yet (or are still trying to recover from Netflix's temporary crash during the premiere), here's a look at the newest characters who have stepped into both Hawkins and the Upside Down.

Hollywood icon Linda Hamilton joins the show as Dr Kay, a military scientist obsessed with hunting down Eleven. The Terminator star, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitted that the role came at an unexpected moment in her life, just two weeks after she had considered stepping away from acting, according to PEOPLE. (ANI)

