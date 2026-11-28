Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty has shared a series of photographs from her intimate marriage ceremony with marine engineer Siddhartha Dutta, giving fans a glimpse of the special occasion.

Mimi married Siddhartha in an intimate registry ceremony in Kolkata, in the presence of family members and a few close friends.

The first picture captures the newly-married couple in a silhouette portrait, highlighting their wedding rings. Two other pictures capture moments from the registry ceremony, with Siddhartha seen signing the marriage register and Mimi placing a wedding ring on his finger.

In the final photograph, Mimi is seen embracing her husband while carefully hiding his face, adding an element of curiosity for her followers.

Sharing the pictures, the actress kept the caption simple with a string of red heart emojis. (ANI)

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