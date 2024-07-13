'Minions 3' Scheduled for June 2027 Release After 'Despicable Me 4' Blockbuster Success

In the wake of the block buster success of ‘Despicable Me 4’, Illumination and Universal Pictures have wasted no time in unveiling their plans for the highly anticipated ‘Minions 3’, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2027.

Brian Lynch, known for his work on previous ‘Minions’ and ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ films, will pen the screenplay for ‘Minions 3,’ according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will once again be helmed by Pierre Coffin, the seasoned director behind the ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Minions’ franchises, who also provides the distinctive voices of the ‘Minions’ themselves.

Behind the scenes, the production will be overseen by Illumination’s founder and CEO, Chris Meledandri, alongside Bill Ryan, who served as executive producer on ‘The Super Mario Bros’ Movie.

The ‘Minions,’ first introduced over a decade ago, have become iconic figures in animation, driving the success of Illumination’s films.

The collective box office earnings of the ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Minions’ movies have soared to nearly USD 5 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, ‘Minions’, released in 2015, remains one of the highest-grossing animated films ever. Its successors, ‘Despicable Me 2’ and ‘Despicable Me 3’, both surpassed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, underscoring the enduring popularity of the franchise.

Most recently, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ shattered records with a historic opening weekend over the July Fourth holiday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This year’s ‘Despicable Me 4’ continued the streak with an impressive USD 230 million worldwide opening, solidifying the franchise’s strong presence in the animation landscape.

As anticipation builds for ‘Minions 3’, fans can expect another entertaining chapter in the mischievous adventures of these beloved yellow creatures. (ANI)

