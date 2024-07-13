Brad Pitt willing to ‘surrender’ to Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is very well aware that his children might turn against him, one after another. In a recent interview, Brad said that he fears that his children could soon get distanced from him, courtesy the ongoing legal battle between him and his ex-partner, Angelina Jolie. Their children are currently residing with Jolie and she is the primary custodian of them all.

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Brad Pitt said a “dark cloud” looms over his life and he is “willing” to call it a truce with Angeline so that he can rekindle with his children.

A source was quoted in InTouch that said, “He’s sorry for everything that went down, and he knows he wasn’t a model husband or dad during the time they were together.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together – three of them are adopted while three are biological.

The former partners have been feuding ever since Angelina filed for divorce from Brad after something went down on a plane where the Inglorious Bastards actor was allegedly violent with their children and lost his temper. Since then they have been embroiled in legal battles and tensions have been rife within the family.

Now, three of their children have already dropped his surname, and Pitt is anxious about the remaining children following suit. The latest was Angelina-Brad’s biological daughter Shiloh who legally requested to drop the “Pitt” surname from her name. The report quoted the source, “Pitt can silence Jolie with his lawyers, but he cannot silence his own flesh and blood.”

The source said Pitt views it as his worst “nightmare” and the “ultimate humiliation”. The source added, “They’ve stayed totally quiet so far, but at some point down the line, it’s very plausible that they’re going to want to tell their side of the story. There’s nothing to stop them from doing it. And when they decide to go ahead and talk, Brad will just have to sit back and take it.”

The divorce settlement is currently unresolved. Brad is reportedly now contemplating “surrender”. “He’s willing to throw his hands up and surrender,” the source said. (Agencies)

