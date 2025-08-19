‘Mirzapur The Film’: Did ‘Panchayat’ star Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan join the cast?

Mirzapur” has been the most loved web series. It has been the favourite of many despite so many violent scenes and harsh dialogues. Memes have been made on the show and every dialogue has become famous. There have been funny stickers made on the show, which we use on social media. Three seasons of the show have come out and each has been a big hit. Fans have been eager waiting for the new season now as the storyline has been quite interesting. The popularity of the show has made the makers take a big decision. “Mirzapur” film adaptation was announced and this was the most exciting news for fans.

“Mirzapur” stars Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Divyenndu, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anjumm Shharma, and others. In the film adaptation, eveyone is waiting for Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu to return with their iconic roles.

Now, there is an update about this project. As per reports in HT City, “Panchayat” actor Jitendra Kumar is reportedly joining the cast of “Mirzapur The Film”. Ravi Kishan is also joining the team. The source close to the portal said, “Jitendra and Ravi Kishan have joined the cast of the film. The mahurat puja took place on Thursday, and both were present at the celebrations. Their characters are being kept as a big surprise for the fans.” (Agencies)

