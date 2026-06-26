Oscars 2026: Indian film talents invited to join Academy’s 2026 membership class

Indian cinema has gained a significant moment of global recognition as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited a distinguished group of Indian film professionals to join its membership class of 2026, giving them voting rights for future Oscars.

This year, the Academy invited 529 new members from across the world, with strong representation from India across filmmaking, editing, casting, costume design, documentary, animation, visual effects, and production technology.

Among the most notable Indian invitees is filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, known for acclaimed films like Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. Veteran editors A. Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia have also been invited.

Prasad, a multiple National Award-winning editor with a career spanning over four decades, has worked on landmark films such as RRR, Dil Chahta Hai, and Saathiya. Bhatia is known for her work on films including Taare Zameen Par, Rock On!!, My Name Is Khan, and Kai Po Che.

The list also includes costume designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar, and documentary filmmaker Shalini Kantayya. In addition, several professionals linked to Indian cinema have also received invitations, including Avneet Kaur in Animation, Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran in Production and Technology, and Becky Graham and Jay Mehta in Visual Effects.

If they accept the invitation, these professionals will become part of the Academy’s global body of more than 11,000 members. Membership gives them full voting rights in the Oscars, including the ability to vote for nominees and winners.

The Academy is divided into 17 branches representing different filmmaking disciplines, such as Actors, Directors, Editors, Costume Designers, Documentary, Music, Casting Directors, and Production and Technology. Members are placed in the branch that matches their area of expertise. For instance, Prasad and Bhatia have been invited to the Film Editors branch, Vishal Bhardwaj to the Music branch, and Dilip Shankar to Casting Directors.

The inclusion of Indian professionals reflects the Academy’s continued effort to broaden international representation. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor said this year’s class stands out for its dedication to filmmaking and meaningful contributions to global cinema. If all invitees accept, the Academy’s membership will rise to 11,319, including 10,338 voting members. (ANI)

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