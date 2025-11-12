Mohammed Sawwaf's 'Gaza's Twins' Trailer Out Before IDFA Debut

The makers of Mohammed Sawwaf's documentary feature 'Gaza's twins, Come Back to Me,' have released the trailer of the film ahead of its world premiere in the Frontlight section at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. (IDFA)

According to Variety, the documentary traces the journey of a family torn apart by war, from the bombed-out streets of northern Gaza to the overcrowded tents of the south, and from makeshift shelters to the shattered city.

One month into the conflict, Rania gives birth to triplets in a besieged hospital. Amid chaos, one of the newborns dies, and the surviving twins are evacuated to the south, separated from their mother, who remains trapped in the north, reported Variety. According to Variety, Sawwaf is a filmmaker, producer and journalist based in Gaza, with over 16 years of experience in documentary and media production. He has directed more than 30 documentary films and regularly collaborates with international directors and producers to bring Palestinian stories to global audiences. He is currently working on a feature narrative film, "Gaza Year Zero." (ANI)

Also Read: Superman Spinoff 'DC Crime' in Development with Jimmy Olsen as Host