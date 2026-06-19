Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Telugu OTT Premiere Stalled as Court Issues Interim Injunction Over Rights Dispute

After a successful theatrical run, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is currently embroiled in controversy as the Madras High Court stalled the OTT release of the film's Telugu version, which was scheduled for June 18. Following a plea by director Sripriya and her company, Rajkumar Theatre Pvt Ltd, the makers of the movie have been restrained from releasing the Telugu-dubbed version of the film on a streaming platform.

According to a report by Gulte, on June 17 (Wednesday), Justice K Kumaresh Babu passed an interim order on a plea, thereby stalling the film's release on Amazon Prime Video for the time being.

Drishyam 3 is a Malayalam crime drama written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. After earning widespread acclaim for the first two parts, Mohanlal’s third sequel witnessed a successful theatrical run from May 21. Just like the previous Drishyam films, which were dubbed in Telugu, the makers decided to dub the third sequel in the language and release it on the OTT platform.

However, in May 2026, director Sripriya and her company, Rajkumar Theatre Pvt Ltd, moved to the Madras High Court, claiming ownership of the Telugu rights and securing an injunction that halted the OTT premiere.

Passing the plea and stalling the film's OTT release, the court said, “It is to be noted that, despite service of private notice on them, none of the respondents has entered an appearance or is present before this Court. Their names have also been printed in the cause list. In such a view of the matter, there shall be an order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents/Defendants, their servants, agents, employees, assignees, licensees and everyone claiming under or through the Respondents/Defendants from exploiting the copyrights of the applicant by releasing the same in the OTT Platform." (Agencies)

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