Moi Eti Nixhasor Shines Globally with Multiple International Awards

The acclaimed Assamese feature film Moi Eti Nixhasor continues to make significant waves on the international festival circuit, bagging multiple prestigious awards in the United States and securing official selections. Written and directed by Bidyut Kotoky, the film has transcended geographical and linguistic barriers to earn widespread acclaim from international jury panels and audiences alike.

The movie's latest achievements include a major triumph at the California-based IndieFEST Film Awards, where it received three distinct honors: Award of Excellence in the Asian Theme category, the Award of Excellence for Asian Filmmaker awarded to Bidyut Kotoky, and the Award of Excellence in Editing awarded to Pallavi Kotoky. Building on this momentum, the film also emerged victorious at the Crown Point International Film Festival in Chicago, where it was named both Best Feature Film and Best Comedy Film. These accolades follow its earlier success at WorldFest-Houston, where it picked up multiple Remi Awards. Beyond its award wins, Moi Eti Nixhasor is expanding its global footprint with key international screenings. It has been officially selected for the Trujillo International Independent Film Festival in Peru, as well as the upcoming Cinejoy Viewers Voice Feature Film Competition in San Jose, California-an innovative, audience-driven virtual competition held in partnership with the renowned Cinequest Film Festival.

Based on an essay by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Moi Eti Nixhasor is co-produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) alongside Red River & Blue Hills Private Limited. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Gunamoni Boruah, Pranjal Saikia, Arun Nath, Sanjib Sabhapandit, Jyoti Narayan Nath, Darathie Bharadwaj, Arghadeep Baruah, Kaushik Nath, Hiranya Deka, Arun Hazarika, Atul Pachani, Purnima Pathak, and Nikumoni Baruah. Its technical brilliance is backed by renowned cinematographer Madhu Ambat, editor Pallavi Kotoky, sound designers Bhaskar Roy and Sulaghna Handique, music composer Ajay Singha, and singer-composer Nilotpal Bora, who composed and performed the film's title track, stated a press release.

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