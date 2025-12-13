Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in chic wedding season look

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is turning heads this wedding season with her stylish and elegant look.

Flaunting her baby bump in a chic ensemble, the actress radiated grace and confidence, giving a glimpse of her radiant maternity glow. On Friday, Sonam, who is pregnant with her second child, took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her stylish photos. In the images, the ‘Neerja’ star can be seen wearing a chic golden outfit paired with a multicoloured shrug. She completed her look with a heavy golden neckpiece and matching earrings.

Sonam styled her hair in a neat bun and opted for subtle makeup. The mom-to-be enhanced her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, blush, and a nude lipstick. Sharing her glamorous shots, Sonam simply wrote, “In full bloom for wedding season.” The Sanju actress also shared the details of her look, revealing that she was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor. (IANS)

