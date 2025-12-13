Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart, reveals endometriosis diagnosis

American actress Lili Reinhart, who gained recognition after playing the role of Betty Cooper in the teen drama series Riverdale, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with endometriosis after months of persistent pain. In a lengthy note on social media, the actress also shared her frustrating journey regarding the diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote in a post, "Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure and no lasting relief for my symptoms. Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynaecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing. It wasn’t until I worked with two different pelvic floor therapists that the word “endometriosis” was even mentioned to me as a possible source of my pain."

“I pushed for an MRI on my own, which led to a diagnosis of adenomyosis. From there, I met with an endometriosis specialist who helped me decide that laparoscopic surgery was the next step I wanted to take—while, at the same time, another gynaecologist told me I “probably didn’t have endo” and should just go on the pill,” Lili shared.

She concluded the statement, "I’m glad I trusted my body and listened to my gut and will continue advocating for others to do so. (Endometriosis is an extremely misunderstood disease, often leaving a 4-11 year gap between symptoms and a definitive surgical diagnosis. It’s estimated that 1 in 10 people with uteruses have endo, according to the World Health Organization.

Netizens soon took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery and also acknowledged her for being brave to reveal this crucial detail of her life. One user wrote, "I've been told it's not worth pursuing a diagnosis since birth control helps make my symptoms more manageable and less disabling." Another user wrote, "Thank you for sharing – you are a true warrior." "Thank you for sharing! "All of us endo girls need to stick together!" wrote the third user. (Agencies)

