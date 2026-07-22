‘More power to all’: Preity Zinta extends support to students and Sonam Wangchuk in NEET-UG leak protests

Actor Preity Zinta has extended support to students participating in protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

In a post on Instagram, Zinta voiced her support for students and also backed educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for over 20 days amid the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ongoing protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. However, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying that his health was equally important in the fight for educational reforms.”

I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies o his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth,” she wrote.

She further said, “My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you.” (ANI)

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