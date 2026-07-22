Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ Kargil Series

Netflix on Monday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, which is inspired by the Indian Air Force’s role during the 1999 Kargil War, and stars Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill.

Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films, the series also features Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

At the heart of the story is the Golden Arrows squadron, India’s Youngest Fighter Pilots, led by Wing Commander B S Dhanoa ‘Tony’ (Jimmy Shergill) and seconded by Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Siddharth). As war looms over the mountains of Kargil and the mission grows increasingly perilous, Ahuja and his young officers, including Flying Officer R S Dhaliwal ‘Dhali’ (Abhay Verma), Flying Officer C H Bal Reddy ‘Baldy’ (Mihir Ahuja), Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sangwan ‘Sangy’ (Taaruk Raina) and Flying Officer Amit Gupta ‘Goofy’ (Arnav Bhasin), must navigate impossible odds, life-and-death decisions and the immense responsibility that comes with serving the nation. Operation Safed Sagar premieres on August 7 on Netflix. (ANI)

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