Mumbai: How Bollywood Manipulates Box Office Figures Through Corporate Bookings And Self-Purchases

MUMBAI: Ever wondered what could be the best form of self-love ? Hindi actors and filmmakers would know better as they might sheepishly tell you: Buying your own movie tickets.

The first six months in Bollywood have been dry and cold with no blockbusters in sight and star-studded movies not living up to its expectations.

But that has not stopped producers from pumping money in what has clearly been dubbed as a reckless and harmful practice by the trade.

Instead of mounting cost-controlled good films, this practice involves rigging the box office with perception control or what netizens call it as corporate bookings.