Assam Tea Industry Seeks Export Promotion Policy In Interim Budget 2024 For Its Revival

GUWAHATI: The tea industry in Assam is on a decline and is a shadow of its former self. The decrease in crop, soaring production costs and the plummeting prices in the once lucrative export market are some of the primary reasons behind the downfall of this once flourishing business.

Addressing this grave concern, Nalin Khemani, Chairman of Bharatiya Chai Parishad has suggested that the ailing tea industry in Assam needs proper promotion, particularly overseas, so that it can tap new markets.

While speaking to the press ahead of the Union interim budget, he said that the commerce industry must ensure that our exports improve and our tea be promoted. There is an oversupply in our domestic market, and the export demand is tepid.