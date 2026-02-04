Mumbai Police traces scooter used in firing at Rohit Shetty's residence

In a key development in the ongoing probe into the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence, the Mumbai police have traced the Honda Dio scooter used in the attack to a man from Pune.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the Pune man sold the alleged scooter a few days ago to Aditya Gayaki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30,000. He even obtained Gayaki's signature on a plain piece of paper.

Aditya Gayaki, along with another arrested person, Samarth Pomaji, left the scooter at a pre-arranged location in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The individuals were receiving direct instructions from Shubham Lonkar.

The police sources added that the accused were unaware of the shooter's identity throughout the period between purchasing the vehicle and bringing it to Mumbai. It was Lonkar who instructed the shooter to pick up the scooter from the designated location and carry out the firing.

A similar modus operandi has been followed in previous crimes, where several small groups are employed for a single crime, the sources added.

Meanwhile, five people who were detained in connection to the case have been presented before the Criminal Court.

Speaking to ANI, the lawyer for the accused stated that they have no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming that they have no knowledge about the firing. He shared that the police have been granted 4-day custody of the accused, who is ready to cooperate.

On Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.

Officials said an investigation is underway and all possible angles are being explored to identify those responsible for the firing. No injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)

