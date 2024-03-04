Mumbai: Vaibhav Gupta Triumphs in Indian Idol 14, Clinches Rs 25 Lakh Prize

MUMBAI: Kanpur native Vaibhav Gupta has won the latest season of Indian Idol, winning the coveted Indian Idol 14 title along with a grand cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. A nail-biting match in the final round on Sunday culminated in a well-deserved victory for Glory. Ace singer Vaibhav Gupta from Kanpur bagged the prestigious Indian Idol 14 title in the thrilling finale that was announced on Sunday. At the end of a tough journey of auditioning and fierce competition, Vaibhav not only bagged the winner’s prize but also bagged a whopping Rs 25 lakh.

The fellow contestants of the show Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar secured the first and second positions respectively, winning a trophy and a check of Rs 5 lakh each. Ananya Pal rounded out the top row to take the third winner's position and received a check of Rs 3 lakh. Vaibhav's journey in Indian Idol 14 has been absolutely phenomenal, captivating the audience with his brilliant performance ever since he was screened. Expressing his happiness after the victory, Vaibhav said, "Winning the 'Indian Idol 14' trophy feels surreal."

He acknowledged the guidance of the judges and the dedication of the show team and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported him throughout his journey Vaibhav was also very appreciative of the audience, whose unwavering support made his determination great and made him feel like a real winner. The judges of the show panel was graced by renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal, popular singer Kumar Sanu and music director and singer Vishal Dadlani who praised Vaibhav's journey and highlighted his versatility and consistency throughout the competition.

Shreya Ghoshal stated, "Right from the audition, Vaibhav has shown his versatility and continues to amaze us with his performance throughout the competition. Vaibhav's journey in the show has been amazing, it goes." so constant and stimulating." Vaibhav Gupta adds another illustrious chapter to the legacy of Indian Idol season 14 with his win, making his fans eager to see his future endeavors in the music industry.

