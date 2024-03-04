Assam: STF Assam's Operation Yields Rhino Horn Recovery; Three Apprehended in Sonapur

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam scored a big win recently, finding a suspected rhino horn. Inspector Kapil Pathak led the task force that did the raid at a lodge located in Sonapur's Jogdol area. The operation ended with them finding a 714.5 grams rhino horn. Afterward, with the connection to the horn, they arrested three people. These individuals are Md Ikram Hussain, aged 36, Md Rajab Ali, aged 62, and Md Amirul Islam, who is 40 years old.
Along with the rhino horn, the cops also grabbed three cell phones and two scooters that belonged to the arrested guys. These things might help find out more about any criminal stuff they might've been up to.
This comes as a ray of hope when the police are working extra hard to fight crimes against wildlife, especially rhino poaching. In the beginning of this year, a super active team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Golaghat cracked the year's first rhino poaching case. This case had come into light when a killed adult female rhino was found, without its horn, at Kaziranga National Park on January 22.
It's been heard that the Maklung anti-poaching camp's forest staff working under Kaziranga's eastern Agoratoli Range found the sad sight while they were on their regular patrolling job. The following investigation, done by SP Golaghat's team, helped them nail the poacher involved in this act.
Recent actions show Assam law enforcement's continuous dedication to tackling wildlife offenses, with an emphasis on threats to the at-risk rhino population. The discovery of a rhino horn in Sonapur and the successful handling of a poaching matter in Kaziranga point to the power of working together in assuring the area's diverse ecosystem and safeguarding its famous wildlife.
