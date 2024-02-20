Mumbai: Veteran Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away at 59 Due to Cardiac Arrest

MUMBAI: Actor Rituraj Singh, known for his significant performances in TV, movies, and web-based shows, tragically died at 59. On February 19th night, the gifted performer sadly faced a heart attack, after a recent hospital stay due to a problematic pancreatic condition.
His close buddy and actor colleague, Amit Behl, confirmed Singh’s passing. Behl told the media, "Yes, it’s true, a heart attack took him. He had treatment for his pancreas issues at a hospital, came home, faced heart-related troubles, and then died."
Many people recognized Rituraj Singh for his role in the favorite TV series "Anupamaa" and as a villain in the Rohit Shetty-led "Indian Police Force" web show. His range of work also covers prominent movies like “Yaariyan 2,” “Badrinath Ki Dulhania,” and “Satyameva Jayate 2.”
On TV, Rituraj delivered many memorable performances. Fans adored him in popular shows such as "Laado 2," "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," "Diya Aur Baati Hum," "Hitler Didi," "CID," "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki," and "Ghar Ek Mandir." He notably appeared as Radhika Apte’s dad in "Made In Heaven"’s recent season. Besides, he was part of the award-winning online series “Criminal Justice,” “The Test Case,” and “Bandish Bandits.”
Born in Kota, Rajasthan, Rituraj Singh finished his school in Delhi. Then, he moved to the U.S. early in his life. He was into theatre in Delhi, working with Barry John's Theatre Action Group (TAG) for a notable 12 years. Besides, Singh had a memorable stint on the game show "Tol Mol Ke Bol."
Rituraj once spoke about his acting journey in a chat. He said, "I've been lucky to work with every broadcaster on TV multiple times. They all hired me again! The same is happening with web shows and movies. One ends, and I already have the next job."
With Rituraj Singh's loss, the acting sphere feels empty. His co-actors and admirers are recalling his solid impact in the world of performance.
